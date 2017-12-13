Froome on drug test: 'I haven't done anything wrong'

Four-time Tour de France winner has always 'taken great care to stay within the rules.'

Chris Froome won his fourth Tour de France in 2017. AP

Chris Froome has said he knows he "hasn't done anything wrong" after he returned an adverse drug test at the Vuelta a Espana.

The four-time Tour de France winner told ITV News he was "shocked" when he was told a urine test had revealed a concentration of a medication he takes for his asthma double that of the WADA threshold.

Froome said he had suffered from asthma for all of his professional career and "knew what the limits were".

He said: "I've been a professional cyclist for over 10 years and I've had asthma all my life.

"This is something I've always dealt with my whole career and I know what the limits are, I know what the rules are and I've always taken the utmost care to stay within those rules and those limits when treating my asthma."

Britain's most successful road cyclist said he was providing the UCI with all the relevant information and assisting with the investigation and said he was "confident" he would be cleared.

"The more I'm reading up about it now and the more I've studied what's available on line about Salbutamol, just seeing how variable the test results can be about Salbutamol, it gives me a lot of confidence in knowing that this isn't just an independent case.

"I know I haven't done anything wrong here. I haven't ever taken more than the permissible dose and I hope that by the end of this process I will be exonerated of any wrong doing."

Chris Froome denies doing anything wrong after returning an adverse drugs test. AP

Froome, who won his fourth yellow jersey this summer said he "respected" the ongoing case.

He said: "The authorities have got all the relevant information to be able to make the right decisions..

"I think between myself and Team Sky we can just continue to provide the authorities with the relevant information and try to get to the bottom of what's happened here.

"I was treating my asthma in a way that was recommended to me by the team doctor. And that was completely permissible within the limits and I've always been very clear about that."

Froome conducted a urine test on 7 September which revealed a concentration of Salbutamol of 2,000 nanograms, twice the WADA threshold of 1,000.

Team Sky stressed that the notification of the test finding does not mean Froome has broken any rule but said it triggered a request for further details to determine what caused the elevated concentration of Salbutamol.

The Team Sky statement said the "use of permissible dosages of Salbutamol can sometimes result in elevated urinary concentrations, which require explanation