Grenfell Tower: Memorial to mark six-month anniversary

More than 1500 people are expected to attend the multi-faith service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Some 71 people died - 53 adults and 18 children.
Some 71 people died - 53 adults and 18 children.

A memorial service will be held at St Paul's Cathedral on Thursday to honour those that died in the Grenfell Tower fire, six months on from the disaster.

More than 1,500 people are expected to attend the multi-faith service, which will focus on remembering the 71 victims of the June 14 tower block blaze.

Bereaved families and survivors, as well as members of the wider community, volunteers and first responders are due to attend.

Members of the Royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, will also be in attendance, along with Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn.

The service will include messages of support for the bereaved, offering strength and hope for the future "for those of all faiths and none".

A banner with the Grenfell Heart will be displayed in the domed building, while the Ebony Steel Band, the Portobello Road Salvation Army Band, an Islamic girls' choir from the Al Sadiq and Al Zahra Schools, and the St Paul's Cathedral Choir will perform.

A pre-recorded sound montage of anonymous voices from the Grenfell community will also be played.

Following the 11 am service, bereaved families and survivors will leave the cathedral together in silence, holding white roses.

Clarrie Mendy, whose cousin Mary Mendy and her daughter Khadija died in the fire, said the service will be an opportunity for "words of healing and truth",

"I think a lot of people are anticipating and looking forward to this service at St Paul's," she said. "I know there's a lot of expectations. I know there's a lot of diversity from your normal tradition."

"I just hope this service resonates with people, with the hunger people have spiritually.

"A lot of people, right now there's no trust in the Government, a lot of people have more faith and trust in their religion."

She went on: "A lot of family will find healing from the messages, the sermons, and I hope it's soul-enriching.

"I hope I'm just not hoping for too much, but I am expecting a lot from this service, especially words of healing, and of truth."

Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea leader Elizabeth Campbell will not be present after some families said they did not want the council to attend in an official capacity.

The council will instead mark the occasion with a minute's silence at 11am at the town hall in High Street Kensington.

What we know about the victims:

  • Police believe 293 people were in the 129-flat Grenfell Tower on the night of the fire, of which 223 escaped, based on CCTV and body-worn video.
  • The final death toll was put at 71, including stillborn baby Logan Gomes, following an arduous process of recovering and identifying remains from the block. Westminster Coroner Fiona Wilcox said this was "highly unlikely" to change.
  • The youngest child victim was Leena Belkadi, found dead in her mother's arms at just six months old, while the oldest was grandmother Sheila Smith, 84.
  • Three generations of the same family were killed on the 22nd floor: grandmother Sirria Choucair, 60, was found dead with Bassem Choukair, 40, his wife Nadia Choucair, 33, and their children Mierna Choucair, 13, Fatima Choucair, 11 and Zeinab Chouciar, three.
  • A total of 400 people were listed as missing in the aftermath of the blaze. One person was reported missing 46 times.
  • Bodies of some victims were so badly damaged by the fire that they had to be identified using anthropology, meaning their remains were meticulously reconstructed, and by consulting secondary, supportive evidence.
  • Inquests were opened and adjourned for 70 of the victims across 19 hearings spanning five months.
