Bermuda to repeal same-sex marriage after it was legalised

The British territory will allow only domestic partnerships after senators voted.

Bermuda's Senate has voted to repeal same-sex marriage.

The British island territory will allow only domestic partnerships after senators approved the Domestic Partnership Act by an 8-3 vote on Wednesday.

The House Assembly had already approved the legislation by a 24-10 vote last week. The bill will now be signed into law by the governor.

A Supreme Court ruling in May legalised same-sex marriage in the Atlantic ocean territory, despite opposition from socially conservative islanders.

Opponents of the Domestic Partnership Actslation argue it would be unprecedented to strip the right to same-sex marriage after it had already been granted, and global reaction to the regressive step could hurt the tourism industry.

"This bill in its simplest forms strips away rights from human beings," opposition senator Nandi Outerbridge said before the vote.

Senator Crystal Casesar of the ruling Progressive Labour Party defended the bill, claiming it would codify the rights of domestic partners, something the Supreme Court did not do in its ruling, and offered a fair reflection of public sentiment towards the issue on the island.

"Society largely does not support same-sex marriage nor is it prepared to accept it at this time," she said.