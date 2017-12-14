  • STV
  • MySTV

Lorry driver caused death crash while watching porn

ITV

Felix Gillon smashed into the vehicle while watching pornography on his mobile phone.

Felix Gillon at Leicester Crown Court.
Felix Gillon at Leicester Crown Court. SWNS

A lorry driver who killed a man by smashing into a stationary vehicle while watching pornography on his mobile phone has been jailed for eight years.

Felix Gillon, 56, had looked up "porn star candy love" just four minutes before the collision which caused the death of Kerry Pemberton.

Mr Pemberton, 55, had broken down between junctions 1 and 2 on the M69 when Gillon's HGV ploughed into his Scania vehicle on the hard shoulder on May 3 last year.

The married father-of-five from Birmingham had survived the initial impact but was trapped under the wreckage and against a safety barrier.

He was eventually freed by firefighters but died of a heart attack in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

Witnesses to the incident saw Gillon drift in and out of the hard shoulder between two and four times on the M69 southbound carriageway at around 3.13pm.

He had accessed some 25 webpages while driving including pornographic images and galleries while behind the wheel of his Iveco lorry.

Gillon had accessed porn sites and images and had sent text messages while driving.
Gillon had accessed porn sites and images and had sent text messages while driving. Leicestershire Police

After the collision, Gillon was spotted by an off-duty officer throwing his phone away into fields on the hard shoulder.

He had taken the SIM card out and discarded it separately but an examination of the scene recovered it.

An analysis of the SIM found Gillon was also sending and receiving text messages while he was driving.

The former Army sergeant, of Johnson Road, Bedworth, had denied one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

But he was found guilty of both charges on Thursday and sentenced to eight years at Leicester Crown Court. He was also disqualified from driving for eight years.

Sentencing him, the Right Honourable Mr Justice Haddon-Cave said he had "carefully, deliberately and surreptitiously" disposed of his phone after the incident.

"You told a series of lies to seek to cover your tracks but the jury saw through it all," he added.

In a victim impact statement read by prosecutor James Bide-Thomas, Mr Pemberton's wife, Cheryl, said: "His death has been the truly hardest time for all of us."

I just sit and wait for him to come home every day and I am broken-hearted. Kerry brought me anything I wanted over the years. I miss the kiss I would get when he came home from work, the cuddles with his long, powerful arms and his smile. He was a very affectionate man and we all miss him dearly.
Cheryl Pemberton

Detective Constable Seamus Burns of Leicestershire Police said: "Not only did Gillon blatantly disregard the law he attempted to cover his tracks by getting rid of evidence.

"His actions that day, no doubt, resulted in the death of an innocent man."

Janine Smith, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This tragic collision was caused by Felix Gillon driving into Mr Pemberton's stationary vehicle because he had allowed himself to be distracted by his phone.

"I would like to express my sincere sympathies to Mr Pemberton's family and friends."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.