Train passenger 'has ear bitten' in row over mobile phone

The man suffered a deep cut to his ear after another passenger bit it during row.

The incident took place on a Southern Rail train from London Bridge to Peckham. PA

Warning: This article contains image of the injury

A train passenger had his ear bitten in a row over the use of a mobile phone, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The 24-year-old victim was attacked by a man who had complained that his friend was speaking too loudly on his mobile phone on board a Southern Railway train from London Bridge to Peckham Rye.

An argument ensued during which the attacker leaned over and bit the victim's ear.

The 24-year-old victim was left with a deep cut to his ear. PA/Handout

He "eventually stopped biting the victim's ear" and returned to his seat, a BTP spokesman said.

The victim suffered a deep cut to his ear which required hospital treatment after the incident at 11.40pm on October 6.

BTP have released a CCTV image of someone they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

BTP would like to speak to this man. BTP

Anyone who recognises him is urged to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 376 - 08/10/2017.