Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set royal wedding date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018, it has been announced.

The royal family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, Kensington Palace has previously said.

"His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018," Kensington Palace said.

"Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."