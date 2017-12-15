  • STV
  • MySTV

'Multiple hit-and-run' death: Police release CCTV footage

ITV

Footage of a lorry and car involved in the death of a woman who was hit by four vehicles.

Police want to trace the driver of this lorry.
Police want to trace the driver of this lorry. Metropolitan Police

Police have released CCTV footage of a lorry and car involved in the death of a woman who was hit by four vehicles.

The 29-year-old, from Poland, was killed after being hit in Tulse Hill on Monday morning by two lorries and two cars - none of which stopped.

Investigators have traced two of the drivers and on Friday released CCTV images of a lorry and black car which they believe were also involved.

Scotland Yard has now called on the drivers to come forward.

The driver of this black car has been urged to come forward.
The driver of this black car has been urged to come forward. Metropolitan Police

Emergency services were called to Norwood Road shortly before 7am to reports of a woman critically injured in a road traffic collision.

She was treated by paramedics but died at 7.21am.

Detectives would like to speak to the driver of a white heavy goods vehicle - possibly a Mercedes - believed to be the second involved in the collision.

Still images of a black car, similar to a Vauxhall SUV, have also been released, which is thought to be the third vehicle that struck the victim.

The 29-year-old victim is believed to be from Poland.
The 29-year-old victim is believed to be from Poland. PA

Officers believe the woman was hit by a lorry as she crossed a pedestrian crossing while the lights were green for traffic.

She was then struck by the second lorry and two cars, with none of the drivers stopping.

A 49-year-old lorry driver and 52-year-old driver, both male, have been traced and questioned by police.

Officers believe they know the identity of the woman, who was staying with family in Wandsworth, but was originally from Poland.

Acting Detective Sergeant Alastair Middleton said: "We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that may have captured some of the incident before or after the collision.

"Enquiries are continuing to trace the two outstanding vehicles involved.

"A number of actions, including the recovery of local CCTV footage are in hand. I would urge the two drivers we are yet to trace come forward and speak with my team."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton on 020 8543 5157 or via @MetCC.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.