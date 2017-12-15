'Multiple hit-and-run' death: Police release CCTV footage

Footage of a lorry and car involved in the death of a woman who was hit by four vehicles.

Police want to trace the driver of this lorry. Metropolitan Police

Police have released CCTV footage of a lorry and car involved in the death of a woman who was hit by four vehicles.

The 29-year-old, from Poland, was killed after being hit in Tulse Hill on Monday morning by two lorries and two cars - none of which stopped.

Investigators have traced two of the drivers and on Friday released CCTV images of a lorry and black car which they believe were also involved.

Scotland Yard has now called on the drivers to come forward.

The driver of this black car has been urged to come forward. Metropolitan Police

Emergency services were called to Norwood Road shortly before 7am to reports of a woman critically injured in a road traffic collision.

She was treated by paramedics but died at 7.21am.

Detectives would like to speak to the driver of a white heavy goods vehicle - possibly a Mercedes - believed to be the second involved in the collision.

Still images of a black car, similar to a Vauxhall SUV, have also been released, which is thought to be the third vehicle that struck the victim.

The 29-year-old victim is believed to be from Poland. PA

Officers believe the woman was hit by a lorry as she crossed a pedestrian crossing while the lights were green for traffic.

She was then struck by the second lorry and two cars, with none of the drivers stopping.

A 49-year-old lorry driver and 52-year-old driver, both male, have been traced and questioned by police.

Officers believe they know the identity of the woman, who was staying with family in Wandsworth, but was originally from Poland.

Acting Detective Sergeant Alastair Middleton said: "We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that may have captured some of the incident before or after the collision.

"Enquiries are continuing to trace the two outstanding vehicles involved.

"A number of actions, including the recovery of local CCTV footage are in hand. I would urge the two drivers we are yet to trace come forward and speak with my team."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton on 020 8543 5157 or via @MetCC.