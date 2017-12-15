Mercedes smashes through railings and lands basement

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after incident in London.

The Mercedes Benz took a tumble into a basement. PA

A Mercedes driver whose vehicle toppled six feet into somebody's basement has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The German vehicle smashed through a set of railings and ended up trapped vertically against the front of an apartment block near to Lancaster Gate.

Metropolitan Police responded to calls of the blacked-out Mercedes Benz C220 having collided into Fountain House on Friday.

Onlookers lined up to take photographs of the vehicle. PA

The driver did not require hospital treatment, according to officers.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "He was arrested on suspicion of drink-drive offences.

"He has been taken into custody at a south west London police station."