  • STV
  • MySTV

Family pay tribute to four children killed in blaze

ITV

The family of the four children aged from three to 15 are shattered by the loss.

Clockwise from top left: Lia, Brandon, Lacie and Demi Pearson.
Clockwise from top left: Lia, Brandon, Lacie and Demi Pearson. Pearson family / Greater Manchester Police

The family of four children killed in a house fire in Salford have said they are "heartbroken" by their loss in an emotional tribute.

Three-year-old Lia Pearson was killed in the house fire along with her siblings Lacie, seven, Brandon, eight, and 15-year-old Demi.

Their mother, Michelle Pearson, aged 35, is in a serious condition in hospital and has not yet been told that her children have died.

"We hope and pray that she has the strength to pull through," said her relatives.

They said they are "dreading the day" when they will have to share the "awful news about her babies".

"Right now, all we can do is hold each other together as a family" said the joint tribute from the children's grandfather Mike Pearson, aunt Claire, and uncle Chris.

Brandon, Lacie and Lia are seen in a family photograph.
Brandon, Lacie and Lia are seen in a family photograph. Pearson family / Greater Manchester Police

Demi "would do anything for anyone" and "was like another mum to the younger ones" the family said in a tribute.

"Brandon was going to be the next Stephen Hawking, he was so clever and you would feel like you were talking to an old man when you spoke to him," they said.

He and Lacie, who were just a year apart, were "like twins" and "always together". She was described as "a little diva" who "loved to dance".

Lia, the youngest, was "so cute and the older ones doted on her", the family said.

The lengthy tribute said they were "heartbroken" but trying to focus on helping siblings' mother.

"We are asking people to keep Michelle in their thoughts, she has lost her babies and it is heart breaking but she has a loving family who will try their best to get her through this and two older sons who adore her," they said.

Michelle Pearson is in a medically induced coma in hospital.
Michelle Pearson is in a medically induced coma in hospital. Facebook

Three people have been charged with murder over the deadly fire that broke out at Jackson Street in Walkden, Salford, on Monday 11 December.

Zak Bolland, 23, Courtney Brierley, 20, and David Worrall, 25, all appeared in court for a preliminary hearing at Manchester Crown Court today.

No pleas were entered as the trio were further remanded in custody ahead of their next scheduled appearance on March 9.

A date for the trial, estimated to last three to four weeks, has been fixed for April 30.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.