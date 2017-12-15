Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo pledge to go fur-free

The Fashion giants announced that it is phasing out real fur over the next year.

Models at the catwalk show for the Michael Kors Spring 2018 collection. AP

Major fashion brands Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo shoes have announced they will not longer use fur in their designs.

Michael Kors Holdings, which owns both brands, announced that it was starting to phase out the use of genuine pelts.

It has committed to being entirely fur-free by the end of 2018.

Designer Michael Kors said that new technologies would allow allow them to recreate the look and feel of fur without having to harm animals.

Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have the ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur. > We will showcase these new techniques in our upcoming runway show in February. Michael Kors

Jimmy Choo will also go totally fur free by the end of 2018. PA

Joh Vinding, Chairman of the Fur Free Alliance, celebrated the news.

"The Fur Free Alliance congratulates Michael Kors for this monumental achievement," he said.

"It's becoming increasingly clear that fashion companies and consumers alike want nothing to do with unnecessary animal cruelty, especially when innovative alternatives are available."

The firm is just the latest to pledge that it will no longer use fur.

Fellow high-fashion label Gucci has recently pledged to go fur free in 2018, while others such as Armani, Stella McCartney, and Ralph Lauren have already become part of the Fur Free Alliance.

Most of the British high street also avoids using real fur.

The Arcadia Group, which owns brands including Topshop/Topman, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins and Evans, says it is "committed to not selling any items made of real fur".