Chip shop owner creates deep fried Christmas Dinner
The chip shop has created a Christmas Dinner completely deep fried in batter.
A chip shop owner in Devon is serving up something a little different this Christmas - he's created his own version of the traditional festive feast, completely deep fried in batter.
It turns this chicken leg; with sides of a potato cut, brussels sprouts, carrots, a pig-in-blanket and stuffing from this:
to this:
Chip shop owner Andrew Marshall said: "I just wanted to do something different, try something a bit more gimicky, a bit more fun. Christmas is about excess, and obviously this is a little bit excessive. Everything in moderation, and you'll be fine."