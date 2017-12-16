Chip shop owner creates deep fried Christmas Dinner

The chip shop has created a Christmas Dinner completely deep fried in batter.

ITV News

A chip shop owner in Devon is serving up something a little different this Christmas - he's created his own version of the traditional festive feast, completely deep fried in batter.

It turns this chicken leg; with sides of a potato cut, brussels sprouts, carrots, a pig-in-blanket and stuffing from this:

to this:

There could be around 13,000 calories per serving. ITV News

Chip shop owner Andrew Marshall said: "I just wanted to do something different, try something a bit more gimicky, a bit more fun. Christmas is about excess, and obviously this is a little bit excessive. Everything in moderation, and you'll be fine."