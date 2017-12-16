'Multiple hit-and-run' death: Two drivers arrested

Police say they have traced four drivers who are thought to have hit the woman.

This white lorry was one of the vehicles involved, say police. Met Police

Police investigating the death of a woman who was struck by at least four vehicles believe have traced all of the drivers.

It has also emerged that a fifth vehicle may have been involved in the multiple hit-and-run, they said.

The 29-year-old woman, from Poland, was hit by a lorry as she crossed the road in Tulse Hill, south London, on Monday morning.

Police believe she was also struck by a second lorry and two cars, while CCTV footage suggested a third car may also have hit her.

None of the drivers involved stopped at the scene.

The victim has been identified but her family asked that she was not named. PA

Two people have been arrested over the death.

The 49-year-old male driver of the first lorry involved in the collision has since been traced and interviewed under caution.

A man of 52 who was driving the second car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He was released under investigation.

The driver of the second lorry and the other two cars have also been traced. They have spoken to police but none was arrested.

The woman was hit by multiple vehicles in Norwood Road, Tulse Hill. Google Earth

Police said that the woman involved had been formally identified by her relatives, but they had asked that she not be named.

A post-mortem examination 12 December gave a provisional cause of death as multiple injuries. An inquest will open and adjourn in due course.

Detectives have asked that anyone who was in the area at the time get in contact with them.

Acting Detective Sergeant Alastair Middleton said: "Even though we have traced all the vehicles that we believe were involved, I continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision and the moments afterwards to contact us immediately.

Anyone with information or footage contact them on 020 8543 5157 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.