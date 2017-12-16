Commons deputy speaker 'devastated' by daughter's death 

Lindsay Hoyle said his 'family will never be the same' after death of 28-year-old daughter Natalie.

Natalie Lewis-Hoyle's death is not being treated as suspicious. Lindsay Hoyle

Commons Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he is "truly devastated" after the death of his "beautiful" daughter Natalie Lewis-Hoyle.

Announcing the 28-year-old's death on Twitter, he said that his family will "never be the same without our loving granddaughter, sister and aunty."

Ms Lewis-Hoyle was found dead early on Friday morning at an address in Essex and police are not treating it as suspicious.

Her mother, Tory councillor Miriam Lewis, asked anyone with information about her last movements to get in touch with Essex Police.

"It is with unbearable sadness that I have to announce the sudden death of my beautiful, much adored daughter Natalie," the Maldon district councillor said on Facebook.

Referring to her as "Natty", she asked anyone contacted by her on Thursday night to get in touch with police, adding that her mobile phone was missing and may have been left on a train from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich.

She added: "Natalie is my only child, my mini-me. Please help me find out what happened to her in the hours before her death."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Officers were contacted by the ambulance service shortly after 6.45am on Friday, December 15 with reports a 28-year-old woman had been found unconscious at an address in the Beeches Road area of Heybridge. Sadly she died at the scene.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."