Funding plea for funerals of fire death children at £15,000

GoFundMe page was set up by the four children's uncle to raise £15,000 three days ago.

From top left to right: Lia Pearson, Brandon Pearson, Lacie Pearson and Demi Pearson.

A fundraising campaign to raise money for four children who perished in an arson attack in Salford has hit its £15,000 target within three days.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the uncle of three-year-old Lia Pearson and her siblings Lacie, seven, Brandon, eight, and 15-year-old Demi who all died in a fire at their home that was deliberately started.

Their mother, Michelle Pearson, aged 35, is still fighting for life in hospital and does not yet know that her children have died.

Writing about the appeal, Ms Pearson's brother Matt wrote: "I am Michelle's brother and uncle of the kids. I want to give these kids the best funeral they deserve with customised coffins for them.

"Lia loved Pepper Pig, she had all the toys and watched it non stop everyday, it would be nice to get her this coffin."

Mr Pearson also said that he wanted to the fund to pay for horse drawn carriages to take them to the cemetery.

"They will be buried together, side by side," he said.

Three people have been charged with murder over the deadly fire that broke out at Jackson Street in Walkden on Monday December 11.

Zak Bolland, 23, Courtney Brierley, 20, and David Worrall, 25, all appeared in court for a preliminary hearing at Manchester Crown Court today.

No pleas were entered as the trio were further remanded in custody ahead of their next scheduled appearance on March 9.

A date for the trial, estimated to last three to four weeks, has been fixed for April 30.