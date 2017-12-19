  • STV
Arthur Collins sentenced to 25 years for club acid attack

ITV

Former boyfriend of reality star Ferne McCann left 14 people injured in London.

Arthur Collins has been sentenced to a total of 25 years.
Arthur Collins has been sentenced to a total of 25 years.

Arthur Collins, the former boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, has been sentenced to a total of 25 years after carrying out an acid attack in a London nightclub.

After being convicted of five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm against 14 people in November, the 25-year-old from Hertfordshire was jailed for 20 years on Tuesday, and will serve a further five years on licence.

Sentencing Collins at Wood Green Crown Court, Judge Noel Lucas described it as "a deliberate and calculated attack".

The father of The Only Way Is Essex star's newborn daughter, hurled acid over a crowd at the Mangle E8 in Dalston, east London, on 17 April.

Collins admitted throwing the bottle of fluid over clubbers but claimed he did not know it was acid.

He said he thought the liquid was a date rape drug, which he had snatched from two men after overhearing them planning to spike a girl's drink.

Collins was convicted at Wood Green Crown Court on November 13.

The east London nightclub where the attack happened.
The east London nightclub where the attack happened.

Collins' co-defendant, Andre Phoenix, 21, from Tottenham, north London, was acquitted of four counts of grievous bodily harm and two of actual bodily harm.

More than a dozen people were injured when acid was thrown over the dance-floor, which was packed with revellers.

Collins said he had been out celebrating the news of his former partner, Ms McCann's pregnancy, which they had announced to her family the previous day.

CCTV showed him and Mr Phoenix arriving at the club at about 9pm before getting into a confrontation with a group of men around four hours later.

At around 1am people were seen clutching their faces and running off the dancefloor after Collins doused them with a liquid.

Clubbers dropped to their knees, shielded their faces with clothing, and rubbed ice on blistered skin after the attack.

The substance was later found to have a rating of pH1 - indicating a strong acid.

