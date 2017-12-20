Stepfather jailed over drowning of five-year-old boy

Paul Smith sentenced to seven and a half years after death of Charlie Dunn in Leicestershire.

The stepfather of five-year-old Charlie Dunn who drowned at a water park has been jailed for more than seven years.

Paul Smith, 36, was heard swearing and blaming others after Charlie Dunn, who could not swim and was on the child protection register, went missing while unsupervised at Bosworth Water Park in Leicestershire in July last year.

High Court judge Mrs Justice Jefford sentenced Smith to five years and two months for Charlie's manslaughter with a consecutive two-year term for threatening to petrol-bomb the home of a witness and a further four months for driving while disqualified.

Charlie's mother, Lynsey Dunn, 28, was given an eight-month suspended jail term after admitting neglecting Charlie in a separate incident in 2015 when a neighbour prevented the then four-year-old from driving a toy car on to a main road.

