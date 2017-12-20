  • STV
Boy who died at water park was on child protection register

ITV

Charlie Dunn drowned after being left to 'fend for himself' at a water park.

A five-year-old boy who drowned after being left unsupervised at a water park had been on a child protection register for a year over concerns about how he was being looked after.

Charlie Dunn was left to "fend for himself" by his stepfather, Paul Smith at Bosworth Water Park in Leicestershire in July 2016.

Birmingham Crown Court was told the little boy was dragged from a lagoon by other children minutes after Smith was seen swearing and blaming others for his disappearance.

Smith, 36, was jailed for seven and a half years on Wednesday after admitting Charlie's manslaughter on the grounds of gross negligence, witness intimidation and driving while disqualified.

Paul Smith was sentenced to five years and two months imprisonment for Charlie's manslaughter.
Smith, of Tamworth, Staffordshire, was a "person of interest" for the authorities after amassing 10 previous convictions covering 28 offences, including burglary and theft, the court heard.

And it emerged that social services first became involved with Charlie Dunn when he was a toddler in April 2012.

Child protection was increased in 2014 when his mother, Lynsey Dunn, started seeing Paul Smith who was known for being a risk to children.

The court heard Staffordshire County Council had noted "poor home conditions, a lack of food and poor hygiene" before Charlie was placed on a protection register in June 2015.

But later that summer, Charlie was left unsupervised to play with a toy car by a busy road and was saved from being run over by a neighbour.

Charlie's mother was given an eight-month suspended jail term after admitting neglecting Charlie.

Social Services had first raised concerns about Charlie Dunn's upbringing when he was 14 months.
Smith changed his plea to guilty earlier this month, part-way through a trial which heard he was seen smoking and saying: "For f***'s sake, we're ready to go. I don't know where he f****** is" as Charlie lay at the bottom of a pool.

Smith was sentenced to five years and two months for the manslaughter of Charlie.

High Court judge Mrs Justice Jefford also sentenced Smith to a consecutive two-year term for threatening to petrol-bomb the home of a witness, and a further four months for driving while disqualified.

Lynsey Dunn admitted two counts of child neglect.
Ms Dunn, who admitted two counts of child neglect, is of "limited intellect" and had no previous convictions, prosecutor Mary Prior QC told the judge.

Passing sentence, Mrs Justice Jefford said: "I do not doubt that Lynsey Dunn and Paul Smith had genuine love and affection for Charlie."

Rejecting Smith's assertions that he had been an "impeccable" stepfather, the judge told him: "Nothing could be further from the truth.

"This was not a case in which there was an isolated and momentary lapse in care and supervision."

Staffordshire councillor Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said in a statement: "This was an incredibly sad case and our sympathies are with Charlie's wider family today.

"A serious case review is currently being conducted to examine what lessons may be learned by partners to help prevent such a tragic event happening again."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.