Two men dead, one injured after multi-vehicle crash on M40

The smash happened on the M40 northbound in Oxfordshire on Saturday night.

M40: Road was closed. Bicester Fire Station

Two men have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the M40 that left another with serious leg injuries.

Police and paramedics were called to the M40 northbound in Oxfordshire, between junctions 10 and 11, at just before 11.40pm on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said a 60-year-old man from Oxfordshire and a 29-year-old man from Warwickshire died as a result of the collision.

Images from the scene show one of the vehicles overturned on its roof.

One man was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries and three others were treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed between junction 10, Cherwell Valley Services, and junction 11, Banbury but has since been reopened.

Chief inspector Henry Parsons said: "Our thoughts are with both men's families at this difficult time.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken to police."

Any witnesses are asked to call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

