Family of woman stabbed to death 'heartbroken and empty'

Nicola Jayne Campbell's body was discovered in Greater Manchester alongside body of man.

Nicola Jayne Campbell's body was found on Friday. Greater Manchester Police

The death of a woman who was found fatally stabbed has left her family "heartbroken and feeling empty".

Nicola Jayne Campbell's body was discovered at 10.10am on Friday, at a property on Beech Mount in Harpurhey.

Officers also found the body of a man in his 30s at the address, Greater Manchester Police said.

A post-mortem examination found that Ms Campbell died from multiple stab wounds and her death is being treated as murder.

Paying tribute to the 30-year-old, her mother Jayne said: "Niki was not just my daughter but my best friend. Niki was the life and soul of the party. Always smiling and willing to help anyone.

"Niki was part of a close knit family and was a brilliant auntie. Niki was bubbly and a happy go lucky person. Her death has left us utterly heartbroken and feeling empty."

Her death is being treated as murder. Greater Manchester Police

The cause of death of the man is currently unascertained and awaiting toxicology reports.

His death is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Crompton, of GMP's City of Manchester team, said: "My thoughts are very much with the families and we are continuing to support them through this incredibly hard time.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone with any information that could help our investigation to please get in touch."