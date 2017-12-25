Queen's message to reflect on 'appalling' terror attacks

The Queen will express concern for the victims of terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Monarch: This will be the 60th year the Queen's Christmas message has been televised. PA

The Queen has expressed her concern for the victims and their families affected by the terror attacks of 2017.

In her traditional Christmas message, to be broadcast on Monday afternoon, she reflects on what she calls the "appalling attacks" in London and Manchester earlier in 2017.

There were three terror attacks in London in the last 12 months and one in Manchester.

The Queen visited some of the survivors of the suicide bomb explosion which was detonated in the foyer of the Manchester Arena after a concert by the singer Ariana Grande in May.

Some 22 people were killed - including many children.

The Queen spent time with some of the survivors in hospital and told them the attack was "wicked" because it targeted children on a night out.

Speech: The Queen visits 15-year-old Millie Robson who was injured in the Manchester attack. PA

In London, there were terror attacks in Westminster, Borough Market and Finsbury Park.

In her 3pm speech, The Queen will say: "This Christmas, I think of London and Manchester, whose powerful identities shone through over the past twelve months in the face of appalling attacks."

This year marks 60 years since the first televised Christmas message from the Monarch.

In 1957, the Queen delivered her message on television live from Sandringham, where she spends every Christmas with her family.

The 2017 broadcast, as in recent years, was recorded at Buckingham Palace earlier in December.

Christmas: The Queen will celebrate with her family at Sandringham. PA

The theme of the 2017 speech centres on the home - and how people gravitate to their family home or home city at this time of year.

Elizabeth II will say: "We think of our homes as places of warmth, familiarity and love... there is a timeless simplicity to the pull of home."

This year, Meghan Markle will join the Royal Family for the first time.

Engagement: Meghan Markle will spend Christmas with the Royal family. PA

Ms Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement last month and will marry at Windsor on Saturday, May 19.

The actress will attend church on the Sandringham estate with her fiancé and his family on Monday morning.

The Duke of Edinburgh may also choose to attend the church service although he officially retired from royal duties this year at the age of 96.

The Queen will praise her husband in her Christmas message for his "support and unique sense of humour."

Anniversary: The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh met in 1939. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

The couple celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary in November having been married at Westminster Abbey in 1947.

The Queen left London by train last week for her Christmas stay on the Sandringham estate.

She usually stays in Norfolk until the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6.

The Christmas Day message will be broadcast on ITV at 3pm.