Tesco apologises to customers over 'rotten' turkeys

Angry shoppers complained their Christmas dinner had been ruined as a result.

Tesco has apologised after customers complained that "rotten" and "gone off" turkeys ruined their Christmas dinner.

Angry customers claimed the centrepiece of their festive meal was either inedible or had made people "really ill".

Many took to social media to air their frustrations.

Kirsten Shore, an events manager from Stafford, said she was "devastated" that her Christmas meal was ruined.

The 29-year-old, who alongside her husband Dan was hosting their first family Christmas, said they realised something was wrong when they tasted the turkey and the gravy made from the giblets.

She said: "My mum bought the turkey and prepared it and we put it in the fridge. Then we cooked it and I was so proud of it.

"It seemed fine and we sat down at the dinner table and everybody seemed a bit quiet.

"I took a mouthful of turkey and spat it out. It tasted of bleach and everyone else realised the reason everything was a bit funny was because the gravy was made from the giblets.

"From just one mouthful we've all been really ill.

"It cost me £250 to buy everything and we had to chuck everything away."

Tesco apologised to Maria Savva-Chirambo after she tweeted: "@Tesco Have not had a reponse to my message dated Xmas Eve 24th Dec about my gone off turkey,Please assist."

A member of the supermarket's social media team replied: "Hi Maria I'm very sorry your turkey was off and I can understand how disappointing this would be."

A Tesco spokesman said: "We've sold hundreds of thousands of great quality British turkeys this Christmas.

"We have exceptionally high standards so we will look to address the small number of complaints in recent days.

"We will get in touch with each customer so we can investigate how these instances may have happened."