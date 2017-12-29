Murder victim identified as Christmas Eve killer hunted

A 22-year-old was brutally murdered in a park a few hundred metres from her home.

The body of Iuliana Tudos was found in a building by the sports ground in London's Finsbury Park. PA

A young woman brutally murdered on Christmas Eve near her home in London's Finsbury Park has been named as 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos.

Ms Tudos, who also called herself "Julie", was from Moscow and worked at the World's End pub in Camden, according to her Facebook page and neighbours.

Her body was found in the park shortly before 4.30pm on Wednesday, three days after the suspected date of the murder.

Police said she died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

Neighbour Sebastian Jonathan said: "She was a very nice person, young and gorgeous.

"I met her twice when she came over for beers when we had barbecues last summer."

Police marked several items of clothing on the grass near to the site where the body was found. PA

Forensics officers marked out what appeared to be clothing scattered on the grass close to a baseball pitch in the north-east corner of the park were she was found.

Ms Tudos's home in nearby Upper Tollington Park has been searched by police.

Ms Tudos, who is of Russian and Greek origin, was last seen by friends at around 8pm on December 24 when she headed for a bus home from Camden.

But she later failed to arrive at a friend's home in Enfield, north-east London, where she was due to spend Christmas.

Police said her next of kin, who are abroad, have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Wall, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "Iuliana's body was discovered in an outbuilding next to a sports pitch.

"We believe that she may have been attacked on Saturday December 24 - Christmas Eve - but we want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in that part of Finsbury Park over the Christmas period."

A post-mortem examination was being carried out on Thursday evening at Haringey Mortuary, with a result expected by Friday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated incident room on 0208 785 8244, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.