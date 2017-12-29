  • STV
  • MySTV

Murder victim identified as Christmas Eve killer hunted

ITV

A 22-year-old was brutally murdered in a park a few hundred metres from her home.

The body of Iuliana Tudos was found in a building by the sports ground in London's Finsbury Park.
The body of Iuliana Tudos was found in a building by the sports ground in London's Finsbury Park. PA

A young woman brutally murdered on Christmas Eve near her home in London's Finsbury Park has been named as 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos.

Ms Tudos, who also called herself "Julie", was from Moscow and worked at the World's End pub in Camden, according to her Facebook page and neighbours.

Her body was found in the park shortly before 4.30pm on Wednesday, three days after the suspected date of the murder.

Police said she died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

Neighbour Sebastian Jonathan said: "She was a very nice person, young and gorgeous.

"I met her twice when she came over for beers when we had barbecues last summer."

Police marked several items of clothing on the grass near to the site where the body was found.
Police marked several items of clothing on the grass near to the site where the body was found. PA

Forensics officers marked out what appeared to be clothing scattered on the grass close to a baseball pitch in the north-east corner of the park were she was found.

Ms Tudos's home in nearby Upper Tollington Park has been searched by police.

Ms Tudos, who is of Russian and Greek origin, was last seen by friends at around 8pm on December 24 when she headed for a bus home from Camden.

But she later failed to arrive at a friend's home in Enfield, north-east London, where she was due to spend Christmas.

Police said her next of kin, who are abroad, have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Wall, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "Iuliana's body was discovered in an outbuilding next to a sports pitch.

"We believe that she may have been attacked on Saturday December 24 - Christmas Eve - but we want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in that part of Finsbury Park over the Christmas period."

A post-mortem examination was being carried out on Thursday evening at Haringey Mortuary, with a result expected by Friday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated incident room on 0208 785 8244, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.