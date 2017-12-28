Two men charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

Pair among four men arrested in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire in the final week before Christmas.

The duo were among four men arrested in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire on December 19. SWNS

Police investigating a suspected Christmas attack plot have charged two men.

Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and a 22-year-old man from Sheffield have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, West Yorkshire Police said.

They will appear by video-link before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The duo were among four men arrested in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire on December 19.

A 36-year-old man from Sheffield remains in custody, while a 41-year-old from Sheffield was released on Saturday.

The arrests followed an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East supported by Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police.