Firefighters tackle apartment block blaze in Manchester

Dozen fire crews are tackling a blaze which spread over a number of floors at a block.

Fire crews tackled the blaze which broke out at an apartment building in central Manchester. Rachel Fox

A dozen fire crews are tackling a blaze which spread over a number of floors at an apartment block in central Manchester.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said one person has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after the fire in the Northern Quarter.

In a tweet the fire service said that members of the public should avoid the area as the roads remain closed and those living nearby should keep their doors and windows shut.

Images posted on social media showed smoke billowing out of the building on Joiner Street, while crowds of people watched from below.

Lucy Powell, the MP for Manchester Central, tweeted that she had spoken with the fire service and confirmed that the building is being safely evacuated and the fire is under control.

The MP added that there are paramedics at the scene but no serious injuries are known.