Police plea to identify man who collapsed outside hospital

The man was not carrying any identification and police need to contact his family.

The injured man police are hoping to identify. Met Police

Detectives have asked for help to identify a man who collapsed outside a central London hospital last week.

The unidentified man collapsed outside University College Hospital at 4.30pm on the 26th of December.

He suffered a heart attack and is currently in an induced coma. Doctors say his condition is life threatening.

The man was not carrying any identification and police said due to his poor health they are urgently trying to get in contact with his family.

Police describe the man as being light skinned black or Asian origin, and it is possible he is homeless.

Anyone who may know the man or can assist in identifying him is asked to call CID at Central North command Unit by dialling 101.