'Major' fire at Echo Arena cancels International Horse Show

Blaze has forced the cancellation of horse show in Liverpool.

The fire broke out at the Liverpool Echo Arena. PA

A fire has forced the cancellation of an international horse show in Liverpool.

Twelve fire engines tackled the "major" blaze at a multi-storey car park on the city's waterfront on New Year's Eve.

Several animals from the International Horse Show were evacuated to safety ahead of its Sunday evening session.

The meeting, which had been scheduled for 7.30pm, was later cancelled.

Fire crews said that a number of vehicles were on fire but that no people or animals were hurt.

Crews were called to the building at King's Dock in the city centre around 4.45pm.

Six fire engines initially responded as they tackled the multi-vehicle blaze, Mersey Fire and Rescue Service said.

Nearby apartments were evacuated as safety precautions, while people were urged to avoid the scene.

Organisers eventually cancelled the horse show around 6.30pm.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson tweeted: "Arena Car Park fire have been told everyone safe and no animals hurt seems a land rover went on fire on the 3rd level, horses on 1st floor have been evacuated to Arena."

The horse show began on Thursday and was due to end on Sunday.

Liverpool's Echo Arena played host to Sports Personality of the Year earlier in December.