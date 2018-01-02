Man dies after falling 50ft at Canary Wharf building site
Emergency services were called to the scene on Bank Street after a body was found.
A man has died after falling around 50 feet into a trench at a building site in Canary Wharf.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Bank Street after a body was found shortly before 9am on Tuesday.
Scotland Yard said the victim was not a construction worker and his death is being treated as unexplained.
The body of a man had been found after apparently falling into a deep trench at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has not yet been recovered. He is not thought to have been a member of construction staff. It is not being treated as suspicious.Met Police