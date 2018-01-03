Son of late Welsh former AM chosen as Labour candidate

Jack Sargeant nominated as Welsh Labour's candidate brought about by his father's untimely death.

Jack Sargeant vowed to be a 'powerful voice for local people - in the proud tradition of my father' Family photograph

The son of the former Welsh Labour politician Carl Sargeant has been chosen as Labour's candidate to stand in a National Assembly by-election triggered by his father's untimely death.

Accepting the nomination, Jack Sargeant - who saw off two party rivals and is favourite to win the Alyn & Deeside seat next month - said he was "humbled and honoured" to have been selected.

He promised to be a "powerful voice for local people - in the proud tradition of my father".

The by-election was brought about by the death of Carl Sargeant, who is thought to have taken his own life following his sacking as a Welsh government minister amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Carl Sargeant was said to be frustrated at his Party's unwillingness to detail the allegations against him PA

Carl Sargeant was found dead at his home in Connah's Quay on 7 November.

He denied any wrongdoing and had been frustrated at his Party's unwillingness to give him the full details of the allegations he was facing, his family said at the time.

Accepting his nomination as the Party's Alyn & Deeside candidate, Jack Sargeant said he would "be seeking justice" for his father and "getting to the truth about the chain of events that led to his premature death".

The by-election will be held on February 6, with Mr Sargeant running against Conservative candidate Sarah Atherton and Liberal Democrat Donna Lalek.