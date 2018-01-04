Battersea receives its first unwanted puppy of 2018

Ronnie was left at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on January 2 after his owner became homeless.

A young puppy has become the first Christmas dog to be abandoned.

Eight-week-old mongrel Ronnie was bought online by his owner's ex-partner. But Ronnie was left at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in south London on January 2 after his owner became homeless.

The puppy has now become the first unwanted pet at the south London rescue so far this year.