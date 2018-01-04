Battersea receives its first unwanted puppy of 2018
Ronnie was left at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on January 2 after his owner became homeless.
A young puppy has become the first Christmas dog to be abandoned.
Eight-week-old mongrel Ronnie was bought online by his owner's ex-partner. But Ronnie was left at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in south London on January 2 after his owner became homeless.
The puppy has now become the first unwanted pet at the south London rescue so far this year.
It doesn't shock any of us that the first dog through our doors in 2018 was bought online. Ronnie is just one of many thousands of dogs who will be bought off an unregulated website in the coming months and end up in a home where the owner is unprepared and unable to take proper care of them. His new owner did the right thing by bringing him into us where we can look after him and find him a loving new home, which we doubt will take long as he's such a lovely boy. However, this doesn't change the fact that he never should have been sold online in the first place. We believe he may have been taken from his mother far too young and likely sold by a breeder with absolutely no regard for his welfare. It's so easy to sell a dog online and this is one of the biggest challenges that Battersea faces today.Steven Craddock, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home