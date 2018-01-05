  • STV
  • MySTV

'Latte levy' of 25p urged by MPs for recycled coffee cups

ITV

The levy would be part of push to ensure all disposable coffee cups are recycled by 2023.

The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year.
The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year. PA

MPs have proposed charging consumers an additional 25p for disposable coffee cups, with the revenue paying for improved recycling facilities.

The "latte levy" would be part of push to ensure all disposable coffee cups are recycled by 2023, the Environmental Audit Committee said.

Some shops currently give money off the price of a hot drink for customers who use reusable cups, such as Pret A Manger, which has just doubled its discount to 50p.

But the committee said uptake of these offers was low at only 1% to 2% of coffee purchases, and consumers were more responsive to a charge than a discount based on the success of the 5p single-use plastic bag levy.

The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year, with almost all incinerated, exported or sent to landfill because their plastic lining makes them costly to recycle.

There are currently only three facilities in the UK that can split the paper and plastic components, however most people dispose of their coffee cups in recycling bins believing they will be recycled.

The committee said cups from cafes that do not have in-store recycling systems should be printed with "not widely recycled" labels to boost consumer awareness, while cafes that do have recycling systems should label their cups as "recyclable in store only".

It is also calling on the Government to set fees for producers who make packaging that is difficult to recycle.

"The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year, enough to circle the planet five-and-a-half times," said Committee chairwoman Mary Creagh.

"Almost none are recycled and half-a-million a day are littered. Coffee cup producers and distributors have not taken action to rectify this and government has sat on its hands. The UK's coffee shop market is expanding rapidly, so we need to kick-start a revolution in recycling.

"We're calling for action to reduce the number of single use cups, promote reusable cups over disposable cups and to recycle all coffee cups by 2023."

She added: "Coffee shops have been pulling the wool over customers' eyes, telling us their cups can be recycled when less than 1% are. Taxpayers are footing the bill for disposing of the billions of coffee cups thrown away each year, whether or not they are coffee drinkers.

"It is only right that producers should bear more of the financial burden to help recycle their packaging, so my committee is calling for producer responsibility reform that rewards businesses that use sustainable packaging and makes those that don't face higher charges."

Laura Foster, head of clean seas at the Marine Conservation Society, said: "Just like the plastic bag charge we are all now familiar with, a charge added to our coffee at the point of purchase will help consumers think about whether to take a refill cup to the cafe.

"We totally agree with the committee that if 100% recycling of coffee cups isn't reached by 2023, then there should be an outright ban on providing them.

"Only by treating this issue as one that is the responsibility of both industry and consumers will re-use become the norm in place of single-use and throw away."

Starbucks said it would start a three-month trial of a 5p paper cup charge in up to 25 London shops from next month, adding that its trial of a 50p discount for customers using reusable cups in 2016 "did not move the needle in the way we thought it might."

The chain said 1.8% of its customers currently used reusable cups and it would share its findings from the trial with any interested parties before taking a view on next steps.

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesman said: "We are encouraged by industry action to increase the recycling of paper cups with some major retail chains now offering discounts to customers with reusable cups.

"We will carefully consider the committee's recommendations and respond shortly."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.