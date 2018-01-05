Murderer Jon Venables charged over child abuse images

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed steps will be taken to protect his new identity.

Jon Venables served eight years along with Robert Thompson for the 1993 killing of James Bulger. PA

One of the murderers of toddler James Bulger will face a private trial after being charged over indecent images of children.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced the man "formerly known as Jon Venables" will appear at an unnamed Crown Court.

The CPS confirmed he is charged with "offences relating to indecent images of children" and added: "In order that justice can be done, no further details are being released at this stage and the proceedings are subject to reporting restrictions."

Venables was returned to prison in November after he was allegedly found with child abuse images.

Jon Venables was 10 when he and Robert Thompson killed James Bulger. PA

He and friend Robert Thompson received lifelong anonymity and given new identities after serving eight years for the notorious killing of two-year-old James in Liverpool in 1993.

The boys had been 10 at the time of the murder.

Breaking the injunction on identifying either man carries a punishment of up to two years in prison.

In 2013, two men who posted images they claimed to be of Venables and Thompson were given nine-month sentences, suspended for 15 months.

Following Venables' arrest in November, the Attorney General launched an investigation into claims his identity had been revealed on social media.