Serial killer who murdered partners jailed for 26 years

ITV

Theodore Johnson met one of his victims while on day release from a mental hospital.

Theodore Johnson pleaded guilty to murder.
Theodore Johnson pleaded guilty to murder. Met Police

A serial killer who met one of his victims while on day release from a secure mental hospital has been jailed for a minimum of 26 years.

Theodore Johnson, 64, attacked mother-of-four and grandmother Angela Best in December 2016 after he discovered she was in a new relationship.

Ms Best was Johnson's third victim, all three of whom who had at one stage been in a relationship with him.

Johnson had already served time in jail for manslaughter after being convicted of killing Yvonne Johnson in 1981 and later Yvonne Bennett in 1993 - each time being eventually released.

Johnson, who attempted suicide after murdering Ms Best, tried pleading guilty to her manslaughter, but this was rejected by the Crown Prosecution Service.

After changing his plea to guilty during the first day of trial, Johnson was jailed at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Johnson's crimes were described as 'almost unprecedeted'.
Johnson's crimes were described as 'almost unprecedeted'. PA

The serial killer murdered Ms Best in Islington by beating her with a claw hammer over the head and strangling her with a dressing gown cord.

Hours later he threw himself in front of a train at Cheshunt station in Hertfordshire, where he lost a right arm and left hand and was left wheelchair bound.

He killed Ms Johnson by hitting her with a vase before pushing her over the balcony of their ninth floor flat in Wolverhampton.

And Johnson used a belt to strangle Ms Bennett a decade later following an alleged affair with another man.

On his release from a psychiatric unit for that killing in 1995, Johnson met Ms Best after she moved to Tottenham from Manchester with her children.

On Friday he was told by the judge that he would spend a minimum of 26 years in prison and likely die in jail.

"The attack by you on Angela Best was sustained, vicious and utterly brutal," Judge Richard Marks said.

"She suffered an unimaginably terrible death."

He added: "Such repeated offending, resulting in three separate court cases, must be almost unprecedented."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.