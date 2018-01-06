  • STV
Man held over Northampton cat killings and mutilations

ITV

The 31-year-old was held after five cats were found dead and mutilated in the town.

Rusty the cat was found dismembered on his owners' property last year.
Rusty the cat was found dismembered on his owners' property last year. Northamptonshire Police.

Police have arrested a man accused of a string of cat killings and mutilations in Northampton and are probing to see if the attacks are linked to the so-called Croydon cat killer.

Northamptonshire Police said the suspect, who was arrested in connection with arson attacks and cat mutilations in the Duston and Kingsley Park areas, has been released under investigation.

The force said it was working with the Metropolitan Police investigation into a number of animal deaths, known as Operation Takahe, but said it cannot be sure they were carried out by the same person.

The co-founder of a group which has been keeping track of the deaths and helping police with the investigation has said it does not believe that the person arrested was behind the killings.

South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (Snarl) believes up to 400 cats and other small animals may have been slaughtered across the country by at least one culprit, who has also been dubbed the M25 cat killer and the UK animal killer.

Snarl co-founder Boudicca Rising is warning pet owners their animals are still not safe

"The killer has not been caught," she told the Press Association

Her comments come following a string of reported attacks over the festive period in south London, north London, Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, and Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

The attacker was first dubbed the Croydon cat killer, because it is believed the killings started in the south London area in around October 2015.

But small animals, including rabbits and foxes, have since been found dead and mutilated across the country.

The mutilation and death of a deer last July was even suspected to be the work of the alleged killer.

The Met has been working with the RSPCA and Snarl, while a £10,000 reward has been offered to anyone who provides information that could lead to the arrest of the killer.

