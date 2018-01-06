Fire tears through university during £33m refurbishment

The fire started on the top floor of the five-storey Fry Building of Bristol University.

A fire inside the Fry Building at the University of Bristol. ITV News/Rob Murphy

A fire has torn through a building undergoing a £33m refurbishment at the University of Bristol.

The blaze started on the top floor of the university's five-storey Fry Building, which was unoccupied at the time.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at just after 5pm on Saturday and sent at least seven fire engines, along with two turntable ladders.

No one was believed to have been in the building at the time of the fire and there were no reports of injuries, the fire service said.

According to the university's website it is undergoing a £33m renovation to become the new school of mathematics.

A spokesman for the university said it would help firefighters investigate the cause of the blaze.

"The building is currently undergoing refurbishment and was due to reopen in summer 2018.

A firefighter on a ladder truck shoots water onto the building. ITV News/Rob Murphy

"Everyone has been accounted for and Avon Fire and Rescue have informed us that they have now extinguished the fire.

"We will be working with Avon Fire and Rescue in the coming days to help investigate the cause of the blaze."

The Grade II listed Fry Building is on the university's campus between Woodland Road and University Road.