Six members of terror group National Action  charged

Five men and a woman have been charged with belonging to banned far-right terror group National Action.

West Midlands Police said Nathan Pryke, aged 26; Adam Thomas, 21; Claudia Patatas, 28; Darren Fletcher, 28; Daniel Bogunovic, 26, and 24-year-old Joel Wilmore will all appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Thomas and Patatas, both of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire; Pryke, of Dartford Road, March, Cambridgeshire; Fletcher, of Kitchen Lane, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton; Bogunovic, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester; and Wilmore, of Bramhall Moor Lane, Hazel Grove, Stockport, were arrested last Wednesday.

Thomas also been further charged with possessing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

West Midlands Police said Fletcher also faces five counts of breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

In a statement confirming the charges, the force said all six suspects had been charged with being "concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, namely on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation".

The West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit have performed a number of searches on properties as part of inquiries.

The were pre-planned and intelligence-led, and there was no threat to public safety.

National Action were banned as an organisation in December 2016.

In the official list of proscribed groups, the organisation is described as ''virulently racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic''.

Home secretary Amber Rudd banned the group. PA

What is a proscribed organisation?An organisation that the Home Secretary believes is concerned in terrorism can be proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000 if it is proportionate to do so.

This means that the organisation commits or participates in acts of terrorism, prepares for terrorism, promotes or encourages terrorism or is otherwise concerned in terrorism.

When deciding if it is proportionate to proscribe an organisation, the Home Secretary will consider several factors, including the nature and scale of its activities, the specific threat it poses to the UK and British nationals overseas and the extent of its presence in the UK.

The Home Secretary can issue an order that an alternative name or alias is to be treated as another name for a banned organisation.