  • STV
  • MySTV

Surcharge card ban: What will this mean for you?

ITV

The end of extra payments forced on customers using cards has been praised.

Companies had made an estimated £473 million from card surcharges each year.
Companies had made an estimated £473 million from card surcharges each year. AP

A ban on "rip-off" extra payments forced on customers using debit or credit cards has taken effect - and shoppers are urged to report any retailers flouting the new EU rules.

Consumer groups have welcomed the ban but raised concerns consumers may see the cost of goods and services creep up, or extra fees added by retailers, as a result of the changes.

  • What are the surcharges being banned?

The surcharges meant consumers were paying from 2% to 20% more for purchases.

They included British Airways charging a 1% fee of up to £20 on credit cards, Ryanair charging 2% on credit cards and the DVLA a £2.50 fee on credit cards.

The ban, which came into being on January 13, applies to any online payments, credit transfers and direct debits and through linked ways of paying such as PayPal or Apple Pay.

  • Are all booking fees being scrapped?

No. This ban won't affect booking or admin fees for theatre, concert and cinema tickets or cash machines charges.

Companies can apply these extra fees as long as they also apply to other forms of payment and they can still set a minimum card payment.

Businesses ranging from takeaway apps to airlines have applied surcharges.
Businesses ranging from takeaway apps to airlines have applied surcharges. PA
  • Will retailers find another way of charging?

Companies are allowed to charge new service fees to all customers, as long as they apply regardless of which method of payment is used.

For example, Just Eat, which used to charge 50p for debit or credit card payments, introduced a 50p service charge on all orders days before the ban took affect.

So shoppers have been warned that overall prices could rise.

  • What happens when Britain leaves the EU?

It won't affect the ban because, although it is based on an EU directive, it is a UK law change.

Consumers are urged to report any businesses still applying surcharges to Trading Standards.
Consumers are urged to report any businesses still applying surcharges to Trading Standards. PA
  • What do I do if I'm overcharged?

Consumers should complain to the company and request a refund.

People are also urged to report any businesses still charging for card payments to Trading Standards.

Gareth Shaw, from Which? Money, said: "The Government and regulator need to closely monitor the effectiveness of the ban - and the fees banks charge retailers for card payments - to ensure that it has the positive impact for consumers originally intended."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.