Parsons Green attack: Teen denies terror charge

Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali, 18, has denied responsibility for the attack which injured 30.

Terror: Parsons Green attack injured 30 Tube travellers

A teenager has denied responsibility for the Parsons Green terror attack which injured 30 Tube travellers.

Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali, 18, of Iraqi nationality was charged with attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion that was likely to endanger life on September 15 last year.

He allegedly built and placed an improvised explosive device on a train at or around Parsons Green train station which partially exploded.

Hassan, of Cavendish Road, Sunbury, Surrey, appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Haddon-Cave.

He appeared via video link from Belmarsh jail wearing a pink sweatshirt, and had short cropped hair and was clean shaven.

Hassan spoke only to enter not guilty pleas to both charges before he was remanded in custody for a two-week trial from March 5.

A further hearing was also set for February 23.

