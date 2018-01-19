Couple with combined age of 171 become oldest newlyweds

Joan Grant, 81, and Ted Wright, 90, walked down the aisle to the sounds of Frank Sinatra.

'She's found her Mr Wright': Ted Wright, 90, and Joan Grant, 81. SWNS

Two former WHSmith workers with a combined age of 171 have become Britain's oldest newlyweds.

Joan Grant, 81, and Ted Wright, 90, walked down the aisle to Frank Sinatra's "Second Time Around", tying the know in a civil ceremony in front of 20 guests.

Dressed in a dark purple dress and wearing a white fascinator with feathers, Joan was given away by her son Michael.

Ted wore a dark blue suit with a white shirt and a tie, which was colour coordinated to match his wife's outfit.

"We were engaged for more or less ten years but in September we were visiting Ted's niece, and he said 'Joan and I are going to get married,'" Joan said.

"It was a lovely surprise for me."

The couple met on holiday and have been engaged for around a decade. SWNS

The couple, both widowed, met through a retirement group for former employees of the stationary supplier WHSmith.

Neither had imagine finding love again, until they met during a group holiday near Blackpool, 15 years ago.

Great-grandfather-of-two Ted said: "Neither of us ever thought we would be married again.

"My wife died 17 years ago, and Joan's husband died aged 63.

"We both had church weddings the first time but thought we'd make this one a quiet one. We really love each other and we are so happy."

The couple asked for donations to charity instead of wedding presents. SWNS

Now they are planning a week-long 'funnymoon' in a hotel with 43 friends from their retirement group.

"I went on holiday with them near Blackpool, and my first impression was she was lovely," Ted said.

"Joan says I married her to make an honest woman of her. We've lived together in a bungalow since 2004. She has found her Mr Wright."

Ted, born in 1927, had seven siblings. His last surviving sister, Jessie, 79, travelled from Kent to watch her brother walk down the aisle for the second time, at Swindon Register Office.

The couple asked guests not to bring wedding presents, but instead to make donate funds for a radiotherapy unit at the local hospital.