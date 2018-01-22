Former England footballer Jimmy Armfield dies aged 82

Family confirm ex-defender's death following long battle with illness.

Jimmy Armfield spent his entire career at Blackpool. PA

Former England and Blackpool defender Jimmy Armfield has died aged 82 following a long battle with cancer, his family have confirmed.

Armfield was a member of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad but did not feature on the pitch during the tournament.

During his career he played 627 games for Blackpool, who were the only club on his career.

A family statement read: "After a long and courageous battle, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law Jimmy Armfield, has passed away peacefully surrounded by his immediate family.

"At this time we are still in shock as we begin the grieving process. We know Jimmy was a public figure, but the family respectfully ask for privacy at this time.

"We have many wonderful messages of love and support, for which we are grateful, and moved by all the kind words.

"We would also like to thank all the magnificent and dedicated NHS staff who have kept Jimmy, and the family, as well as possible over the ten years of his illness.

"During the last few days Trinity Hospice in Blackpool made a big difference to Jimmy as he slipped away, pain free at last.

"Jimmy had two great loves, first and foremost was his family, to which he was devoted and loved dearly. The other was football, especially Blackpool, England and his colleagues at the PFA.

"Once again, the family extends its thanks as we try to come to terms in a world without Jimmy."