  • STV
  • MySTV

Two men jailed for murder during botched home robbery

ITV

Jason Baccus and Kevin Downton shot businessman Guy Hedger at his Hampshire home.

Jason Baccus and Kevin Downton killed businessman Guy Hedger during a robbery.
Jason Baccus and Kevin Downton killed businessman Guy Hedger during a robbery. Dorset Police

Two men have been ordered to serve at least 34 years in prison each for murdering a businessman during a botched robbery.

'Amateurish and incompetent' thieves Jason Baccus and Kevin Downton killed Guy Hedger in his own home in Castlewood, Ashley, near Ringwood, Hampshire.

The robbers had broken into the £1 million property at around 3am in April last year and demanded Mr Hedger and his partner hand over valuables.

Downton shot Mr Hedger, 61, with a sawn-off shotgun after he failed to give them the code to the personal safe and his husband, Simon Hedger-Cooper, hit a panic alarm.

Guy Hedger was remembered as 'creative, caring and gentle' by his husband.
Guy Hedger was remembered as 'creative, caring and gentle' by his husband. Dorset Police

A judge said that Mr Hedger's husband would forever be "tormented" by the thought that he might have avoided the murder as she handed the pair life sentences.

"This was the collision of two worlds: one of those worlds has been permanently torn asunder," judge Mr Justice Jay told the pair during sentencing at Winchester Crown Court.

"The planning was amateurish and incompetent but that doesn't diminish the culpability of what happened."

He added: "Nothing I can say could possibly prevent Mr Hedger-Cooper continuing to be tormented by the thought that, if only he had not pressed the panic button,his partner might still be alive today.

"This counter-factual cannot of course be answered. More importantly, the decision to press that button was not irrational and it was made in circumstances of extreme stress. Many of us would have done exactly the same."

Police searching the area near the murder scene.
Police searching the area near the murder scene. PA

Baccus, 42, of Verney Close, Bournemouth, Dorset, and Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, fled with £124,000 worth of jewellery after the robbery but were later caught.

They denied murder, but were found guilty following a 40-day trial.

The jury ruled that although Downton had pulled the trigger, both men were guilty as they were both aware that a gun had been taken and was likely to be used if the robbery did not go as planned.

Mr Justice Jay said both men must serve at least 34 years before they can be considered for parole.

Baccus and Downton were given concurrent jail sentences for offences of aggravated burglary with a firearm, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and two charges of burglary of industrial buildings.

A third defendant, Scott Keeping, 44, also of Verney Close, was found not guilty of murder and his wife, Helen Keeping, 40, was also cleared of two counts of assisting an offender.

Court artist sketch of Scott Keeping, Jason Baccus and Kevin Downton during their trial.
Court artist sketch of Scott Keeping, Jason Baccus and Kevin Downton during their trial. PA

In a statement read to the court, Mr Hedger-Cooper, 48, described his partner as "his rock" and said that he was "devastated" at his death.

"Guy was an intelligent, creative, caring and gentle man," he said.

"Guy worked hard his whole adult life, he deserved what he had worked for, he deserved to enjoy the fruits of his labour and he deserved to still be with me today."

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, of Dorset Police, said: "Nothing will ever bring Guy back but I hope the verdict of the jury will bring some level of comfort that his attackers are firmly behind bars."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.