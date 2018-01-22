Second photo released in bid to identify mystery man

Unknown man was found on street in London after suffering heart attack on Boxing Day.

The unknown man was found collapsed outside a London hospital. Metropolitan Police

A second photo has been released by police in a bid to identify a man found collapsed outside a London hospital on Boxing Day.

The man was found at 4.30pm on Boxing Day on the street outside the University College Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

He was not carrying any identification at the time and police have not yet been able to locate any friends or relatives.

The man - who is described as of light skinned black or of Asian origin - remains in an induced coma.

An earlier image showed the man with cuts and grazes to his face.

Police had earlier released this photo of the unidentified man. Metropolitan Police

Police have now released a second image of him in his hospital bed to try to identify him.

"It is almost a month since this man was found collapsed outside University College Hospital and we are still trying to trace his next of kin," Detective Constable Tom Boon, from the Central North Command Unit's Missing Person Unit, said.

"We hope that by releasing this new photo, someone may recognise him and come forward."

Det Con Boon urged anyone with any information to contact police.