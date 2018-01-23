  • STV
  • MySTV

'Serial stowaway' sneaks past security and flies to UK

ITV

Marilyn Hartman passed through airport security in Chicago without a passport or ticket.

Marilyn Hartman said she may have boarded planes without tickets eight times.
Marilyn Hartman said she may have boarded planes without tickets eight times. Chicago Police

A "serial stowaway" managed to evade airport security and fly to London without a passport or boarding pass.

Marilyn Hartman, 66, was observed on surveillance tapes sneaking through airport security at Chicago's O'Hare Airport without any ticket or ID to board a flight to Heathrow.

She was detained by customs officials in Heathrow on arrival on January 15 and denied entry to the UK, Chicago Police said.

But according to the Chicago Tribune, she has a long history of trying to stowaway on airplanes with convictions for trespass in 2015 and 2016.

In a 2015 court filing, Cook County prosecutors described Hartman as a "serial stowaway" and she told media that she "may have" boarded planes without a ticket eight times.

Ms Hartman was denied entry to the UK when she arrived at Heathrow.
Ms Hartman was denied entry to the UK when she arrived at Heathrow. PA

The court was told Ms Hartman used her hair to hide her face and walk past two TSA agents who were checking boarding passes at O'Hare airport at 2pm on January 14, prosecutors said.

She got onto a shuttle bus to the International terminal and slept there overnight before managing to get past British Airways staff and a Customs and Borders officer before boarding the plane.

Ms Hartman, who faces a felony theft charge and a trespass charge, was released on the condition she stays away from O'Hare airport and BA planes and wears an ankle monitor until her case concludes.

"There is no pun intended for your client, but she is a flight risk given the number of offences," Judge Stephanie K. Miller said to Ms Hartman's lawyer.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.