Plans for Thatcher statue in Parliament Square rejected

Westminster officials say they support the idea but the current proposal is not right.

Planners said they were in favour of a statue but the current design is not right. PA

Proposals for a statue of Margaret Thatcher outside the houses of Parliament have been turned down.

Officials at Westminster Council hearing the application said they supported plans to commemorate the former Conservative Prime Minister.

However, they said a proposed design showing Baroness Thatcher in her Peer's robes was not suitable as it did not reflect her historic role as the UK's first female leader.

Planners also raised concerns over a lack of approval from Mrs Thatchers family.

As our country's first female prime minister Baroness Thatcher is a hugely significant figure in British history and in principle the council is in favour of a statue commemorating her in Parliament Square, but it must be the right statue. > I would respectfully suggest a handbag on any future design. Councillor Richard Beddoe

Winston Churchill is one of several former leaders commemorated outside parliament. PA

Plans for the statue were also modified under guidance of the police to remove any ledges which could be used to climb up.

Other objections to the statue included the council's "10-year rule", where someone has to have been dead for at least 10 years before a statue of them is erected.

However, this was rejected as Baroness Thatcher was considered an exceptional case.

Another objection, that Parliament Square is a "statue saturation zone", was rejected on grounds that it again is an exceptional case.

The square already contains several statues of former prime ministers, including Winston Churchill, David Lloyd George and Sir Robert Peel.