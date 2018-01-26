Bombardier wins trade dispute in US over 300% tariff

Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier is one of Northern Ireland's largest employers

Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier has won a trade case in the United States, overturning a decision to impose tariffs of almost 300% on imports of its C-Series aircraft.

Bombardier is one of Northern Ireland's largest employers and has a major plant in Belfast where it employs more than 4,000 people.

The Canadian company had been facing an almost 300% duty on its exports of planes to the US after American rival Boeing claimed Bombardier had been given unfair state subsidies by the UK and Canada.

However, on Friday the US International Trade Commission (USITC) rejected Boeing's injury claims, saying that Atlanta-based Delta Airlines' order of the C-Series passenger jets does "not injure US industry", and rejected the high duties on the planes.

In a statement, Bombardier praised the "victory for innovation, competition, and the rule of law".

They continued: "It is also a victory for US airlines and the US travelling public...

"Its development and production represent thousands of jobs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom...

"With this matter behind us, we are moving full speed ahead with finalising our partnership with Airbus.

"Integration planning is going well and we look forward to delivering the C-Series to the US market so that US airlines and the US flying public can enjoy the many benefits of this remarkable aircraft."

Unite Assistant General Secretary Steve Truner expressed his relief that the USITC overturned the "crippling" tariffs.

"Bombardier workers in Northern Ireland and throughout the supply chain in the UK will be breathing a huge sigh of relief that the International Trade Commission has seen through Boeing's baseless complaint.

"It is a right and just decision which is in no small part down to the tireless campaign by Unite members and shop stewards.

"Unite left no stone unturned in our campaign to protect jobs in Bombardier and the supply chain across the UK.

"When the going got tough Unite did not throw the towel in, our members and shop stewards redoubled their efforts in bringing pressure to bear on politicians in Washington, Westminster, Brussels and Northern Ireland.

"The C-Series is a world beating aircraft made by world class workers.

"There can be no backsliding from the US government on this decision.

"Unite looks forward to continuing to work with Bombardier to secure future sales and investment to ensure a bright future for Northern Ireland workers and the thousands across the UK in the supply chain."

At a meeting with Donald Trump in Davos on Thursday, Theresa May had raised the issue of Bombardier, which is due to begin delivering an order for up to 125 new jets to Atlanta-based Delta Airlines in 2018.