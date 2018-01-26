'Major' flooding traps people in cars and restaurants

A burst water main in Hammersmith, London, has caused significant disruption.

Flooding outside Ravenscourt Park station. ITV News

A burst water main in Hammersmith has left people trapped in cars and restaurants after it caused major flooding.

Thames Water said that a pipe had burst on King Street and that engineers were on their way to contain the leak and begin repairs.

The Metropolitan Police are on the scene and are diverting buses and other traffic, with King Street closed between Goldhawk Road and Broadway.

People at the scene reported being able to smell sewage.