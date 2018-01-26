Army officers and sergeant deny soldier death charges

Michael Maguire was killed by a stray bullet during a training exercise in Pembrokeshire.

Two army officers and a sergeant have denied charges relating to the death of a soldier killed by a stray bullet at the Castlemartin Training Area in Pembrokeshire.

Ranger Michael Maguire was taking part in a training exercise in 2012 when he was fatally struck in the head.

Captain Jonathan Price denied a charge of manslaughter, whilst Colonel Richard Bell and Colour Sergeant Stuart Pankhurst pleaded not guilty to a charge of negligently performing a duty.

The three will face a court martial in May.