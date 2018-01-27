Appeal for help after explosives are stolen from car

A bag containing detonators used by railway workers was stolen from a car in Leigh.

Theft: Detonators may be in a red casing. GMP

Police are appealing for help after explosives were stolen from a car in Leigh overnight.

Officers at Greater Manchester Police say the incident is thought to have happened between 12.10am and 7am.

A number of items were believed to have been taken from the car, including a bag with six detonators inside.

The detonators are commonly used on railways to inform workers on the tracks that a train is approaching.

Officers say they later recovered the bag in a nearby garden but the detonators were not inside.

The items are described as yellow, around the size of a £1 coin and may be in a red casing. GMP

Inspector Frank Hall of GMP's Wigan Borough said: "Although we've been carrying out our enquiries, we haven't yet found them and want you to know what they look like in case you come across them - our priority is to ensure your safety.

"Obviously they are bright in colour so may appear attractive to children but we must make sure everyone knows these are not a toy and should not be handled.

"They do need a significant force to detonate them however, if you see them, please do not touch them and call us immediately so we can deal with them in the safest way possible.

"We are working with a timeframe of around seven hours however, due to it being overnight, there wouldn't have been that many people around so if you did see people acting suspiciously or something that didn't quite feel right in the area we're talking about, it's important you get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 611 of 27/01/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.