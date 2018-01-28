Man arrested after three teenagers killed in car crash

A 34-year-old man sought by police probing a car crash that killed three teenagers is arrested.

Police have named the three victims of the crash.

A 34-year-old man sought by police investigating a car crash that killed three teenagers has been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police said the man handed himself in at a police station, in connection with the crash in Hayes, west London at about 20:40 GMT on Friday night.

Police said the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A black Audi is believed to have mounted the pavement Tony Kitchin/PA

Another 28-year-old man who was arrested at the scene remains in police custody.

Detectives also named the victims of the fatal crash as 17-year-old Harry Louis Rice, 16-year-old George Toby Wilkinson and 16-year-old Josh Mcgunniess.

The teenagers were on their way to a 16th birthday party when a black Audi is believed to have mounted the pavement.

Flowers and cards left by family members of the victims PA

Detective Sergeant Michael Rapp, of the Met's serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and CCTV inquiries and forensic analysis of the car involved are under way.

"At least two males are believed to have left the black Audi A5 following the collision.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and the number of occupants in the vehicle involved."

The collision occurred close to the Esso garage near junction four of the M4.