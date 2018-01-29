  • STV
  • MySTV

Brain-damaged boy's parents lose life support fight

ITV

Doctors said further intensive treatment is 'futile and not in his best interests.'

Isaiah Haastrup with his aunt Dahlia Thomas .
Isaiah Haastrup with his aunt Dahlia Thomas . PA

The parents of a brain-damaged boy have lost their fight for his life support treatment to continue after a judge sided with doctors.

Specialists at King's College Hospital in London said giving further intensive care treatment to 11-month-old Isaiah Haastrup is "futile, burdensome and not in his best interests". They wanted the go-ahead to provide only palliative care.

Isaiah's mother Takesha Thomas and father Lanre Haastrup, from Peckham, south-east London, wanted treatment to continue and have said they will discuss the judge's ruling with lawyers.

Mr Justice MacDonald said he had reached his decision with "profound sadness".

Barrister Fiona Paterson, who has represented King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust at hearings, had told Mr Justice MacDonald how Isaiah was born at King's College Hospital on February 18 2017 and was severely disabled.

Isaiah Haastrup's mother Takesha Thomas and father Lanre Haastrup.
Isaiah Haastrup's mother Takesha Thomas and father Lanre Haastrup. PA

She said nobody could understand the pain and suffering Isaiah's parents had endured.

But she said overwhelming medical evidence showed that stopping treatment was in Isaiah's best interests.

Doctors told the judge that Isaiah suffered "catastrophic" brain damage due to being deprived of oxygen at birth. They said Isaiah was in a low level of consciousness, could not move or breathe independently and was connected to a ventilator.

Mr Justice MacDonald said, in a written ruling: "I am satisfied that it is not in his best interests for life-sustaining medical treatment to be continued.

"The court cannot imagine the emotional pain that the conclusion of the court will cause to the parents."

Hospital bosses have said their priority will be to provide Isaiah Haastrup with the care he needs following Mr Justice MacDonald's ruling.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.