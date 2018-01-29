Brain-damaged boy's parents lose life support fight

Doctors said further intensive treatment is 'futile and not in his best interests.'

Isaiah Haastrup with his aunt Dahlia Thomas . PA

The parents of a brain-damaged boy have lost their fight for his life support treatment to continue after a judge sided with doctors.

Specialists at King's College Hospital in London said giving further intensive care treatment to 11-month-old Isaiah Haastrup is "futile, burdensome and not in his best interests". They wanted the go-ahead to provide only palliative care.

Isaiah's mother Takesha Thomas and father Lanre Haastrup, from Peckham, south-east London, wanted treatment to continue and have said they will discuss the judge's ruling with lawyers.

Mr Justice MacDonald said he had reached his decision with "profound sadness".

Barrister Fiona Paterson, who has represented King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust at hearings, had told Mr Justice MacDonald how Isaiah was born at King's College Hospital on February 18 2017 and was severely disabled.

Isaiah Haastrup's mother Takesha Thomas and father Lanre Haastrup. PA

She said nobody could understand the pain and suffering Isaiah's parents had endured.

But she said overwhelming medical evidence showed that stopping treatment was in Isaiah's best interests.

Doctors told the judge that Isaiah suffered "catastrophic" brain damage due to being deprived of oxygen at birth. They said Isaiah was in a low level of consciousness, could not move or breathe independently and was connected to a ventilator.

Mr Justice MacDonald said, in a written ruling: "I am satisfied that it is not in his best interests for life-sustaining medical treatment to be continued.

"The court cannot imagine the emotional pain that the conclusion of the court will cause to the parents."

Hospital bosses have said their priority will be to provide Isaiah Haastrup with the care he needs following Mr Justice MacDonald's ruling.