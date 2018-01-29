'Remove homeless before wedding' councillor survives vote

Councillor who called for rough sleepers to be cleared before wedding survived "no confidence" vote.

Simon Dudley has survived a 'no confidence' vote. PA

A council leader who called on police to clear rough sleepers from Windsor before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has survived a "no confidence" vote.

Conservative councillor Simon Dudley caused outrage after suggesting rough sleepers could present the town in a "sadly unfavourable light".

He tweeted that some rough sleepers had made a "commercial life choice praying on residents and tourists".

And in a letter to police he complained about aggressive begging and intimidation and "bags and detritus" on the streets.

Mr Dudley was expected to fall victim to a vote of no confidence, but councillors rejected the motion in a meeting on Monday 43-9.

A rough sleeper outside of Windsor Castle. PA

Following his comments earlier this month, Mr Dudley was criticised by homeless charities.

Windsor Homeless Project said it was "absolutely abhorrent" that Mr Dudley held the view the rough sleepers should be moved.

Prime Minister Theresa May also criticised the councillor.

But at Monday's extraordinary meeting, Mr Dudley said: "I categorically disagree with the motion.

"I think it's driven by personal issues from some individuals which are longstanding and well known by this council."

Last week he also survived an attempt within his own Conservative group to oust him.

After making the controversial comments, Mr Dudley apologised and said he was not referring to genuine homeless people, and that he regretted referring to Harry and Ms Markle's wedding at the time.